The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of noted Yakshagana playback singer, Shri Balipa Narayana Bhagawatha.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Shri Balipa Narayana Bhagawatha made a mark in the world of culture. He devoted his life towards Yakshagana playback singing and was admired for his exemplary style. His works will be admired by the coming generations. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”