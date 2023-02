The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has hailed the efforts by Oil India Ltd towards making India atmanirbhar in the energy sector by starting the first exploratory well Puri-1 in Mahanadi Onshore Basin in Odisha under Open Acreage Licensing Policy regime.

Sharing a tweet by Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“This is noteworthy and it invigorates our efforts towards being Aatmanirbhar in the energy sector.”