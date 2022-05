New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya. He also wished that this special day brings prosperity in everyone’s lives.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“आप सभी को अक्षय तृतीया की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं।

Best wishes on Akshaya Tritiya. I pray that this special day brings prosperity in everyone’s lives.”