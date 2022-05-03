PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Jagadguru Basaveshwara on Basava Jayanthi

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi paid tributes to Jagadguru Basaveshwara on the sacred occasion of Basava Jayanthi today.

The Prime Minister also shared his speech from 2020 in which he spoke about Jagadguru Basaveshwara.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“Tributes to Jagadguru Basaveshwara on the sacred occasion of Basava Jayanthi. His thoughts and ideals keep giving strength to millions of people across the world. Sharing a speech of mine from 2020 in which I spoke about Jagadguru Basaveshwara.”