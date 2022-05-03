Over 2.94 Cr 1st dose vaccines administered for age group 12-14 years

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 189.41 Cr (1,89,41,68,295) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,34,30,863 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.94 Cr (2,94,30,754) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10405366 2nd Dose 10019085 Precaution Dose 4843888 FLWs 1st Dose 18416131 2nd Dose 17543987 Precaution Dose 7720974 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 29430754 2nd Dose 7956319 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 58545090 2nd Dose 42602473 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555848359 2nd Dose 479393475 Precaution Dose 196637 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202946719 2nd Dose 188274493 Precaution Dose 633968 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126884467 2nd Dose 117307143 Precaution Dose 15198967 Precaution Dose 2,85,94,434 Total 1,89,41,68,295

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 19,137. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 2,911 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,41,887.

2,568 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,19,552 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.86 Cr (83,86,28,250) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.71% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.61%.