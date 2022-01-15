PM Narendra Modi extends best wishes to Indian Army personnel on Army Day

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to the Indian Army personnel on the occasion of Army Day.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“Best wishes on the occasion of Army Day, especially to our courageous soldiers, respected veterans and their families. The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety.

Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well.”