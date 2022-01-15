Draft notification issued which mandates vehicles of category M1, manufactured after 1st October 2022 to be fitted with two side/side torso air bags and two side curtain/tube air bags

New Delhi : The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways made the driver airbag a compulsory fitment on all Motor vehicles of category M1 (motor vehicles used for the carriage of passengers, comprising not more than eight seats, in addition to the driver’s seat), manufactured on and after 1st July, 2019 in order to ensure the driver’s safety. An airbag is a vehicle occupant-restraint system which interferes between the driver and the vehicle’s dashboard during a collision, thereby preventing serious injuries.

Thereafter, the Ministry mandated implementation of the front Air bag for the person occupying the front seat, other than the driver, in all M1 category vehicles w.e.f 01st January 2022.

In order to enhance the safety of occupants of the motor vehicle against lateral impact, it has been decided to enhance safety features by amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989. A draft notification has been issued on 14 th January 2022, which mandates that vehicles of category M1, manufactured after 1st October 2022, shall be fitted with two side/side torso air bags, one each for the persons occupying front row outboard seating positions, and two side curtain/tube air bags, one each for the persons occupying outboard seating positions.

“Side/side torso air bag” means any inflatable occupant restraint device that is mounted to the seats or side structure of the vehicle interior, and that is designed to deploy in a side impact crash to help mitigate primarily torso injury and/or occupant ejection, for the persons occupying front row outboard seating positions.

“Side curtain/tube air bag” means any inflatable occupant restraint device that is mounted to the side structure of the vehicle interior, and that is designed to deploy in a side impact crash or rollover to help mitigate primarily head injury and/or occupant ejection for the persons occupying the outboard seating positions.