New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to the great Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“On Thiruvalluvar Day, I pay tributes to the great Thiruvalluvar. His ideals are insightful and practical…they stand out for their diverse nature and intellectual depth. Sharing a video I took last year of the Thiruvalluvar Statue and Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari. https://t.co/B7JuOMLjRo”