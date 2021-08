New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated P V Sindhu for winning the Bronze medal in Badminton at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Prime Minister also said that she is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020”