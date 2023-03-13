PM Narendra Modi congratulates entire team of ‘Naatu Naatu’ for winning Oscar award

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian Musical Composer, M.M Keeravani, Lyricist, Chandrabose and entire team for winning Oscar award for ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from RRR movie for Best Original Song. Shri Modi said that this is exceptional and the popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global.

In response to the tweet by the Academy, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Exceptional!

The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour.

India is elated and proud. #Oscars”