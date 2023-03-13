PM Narendra Modi congratulates the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for winning Oscar

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated documentary film maker, Kartiki Gonsalves, film producer, Guneet Monga and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for winning Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film.

In response to the tweet by the Academy, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature. #Oscars “