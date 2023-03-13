PM Narendra Modi urges everyone to participate in the 3-day Yoga Mahotsav 2023 to commemorate 100 days countdown to International Day of Yoga 2023

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has urged everyone to participate in the three day Yoga Mahotsav 2023, an event to commemorate 100 days countdown to International Day of Yoga 2023. The three day Yoga Mahotsav 2023 will be held at Talkatora Stadium on 13-14 March and Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga on March 15 in New Delhi.

Sharing a tweet by Ministry of Ayush, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“With a hundred days to go for Yoga Day, urging you all to mark it with enthusiasm. And, if you haven’t made Yoga a part of your lives already, do so at the earliest.”