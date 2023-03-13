Karnataka is a powerhouse of development, contributing to the nation in so many sectors: PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared glimpses of his recent visit to Mandya, Karnataka and said that Mandya was amazing. The people’s affection will always be cherished.

In response to a tweet by Member of Parliament from Mandya, Karnataka, Smt. Sumalatha Ambareesh, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Mandya was amazing! The people’s affection will always be cherished.”

Furthermore responding to the tweet by a citizen, Rangaraj Bindiganavile, the Prime Minister said;

“Karnataka is a powerhouse of development, contributing to the nation in so many sectors. It is an honour to serve the people of this great state.”