PM Narendra Modi congratulates badminton team for winning Silver medal in Birmingham CWG

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated the badminton team for winning Silver medal in the Birmingham CWG 2022.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“Congratulations to the Indian badminton team of @srikidambi, @satwiksairaj, @buss_reddy, @lakshya_sen, @Shettychirag04, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, @P9Ashwini, Gayatri Gopichand and @Pvsindhu1 for winning the Silver medal in the Birmingham CWG. Proud of their accomplishment.”

“Badminton is among the most admired sports in India. The Silver medal in the CWG will go a long way in making the game even more popular and ensuring more people pursue it in the times to come. “