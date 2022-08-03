Indian Railways records best ever July Monthly freight loading of 122.14 MT in July’22

New Delhi : Indian Railways (IR) has recorded best ever July Monthly freight loading of 122.14 MT in July’22. The incremental loading in the month of July has been 9.3 MT i.e. a growth of 8.25 % over the previous best July figures achieved in 2021. With this, Indian Railways has had 23 straight months of best ever monthly freight loading.

IR has achieved an incremental loading of 11.54 MT in Coal, followed by 1.22 MT in Balance other goods, 0.56 MT each in Cement & Clinker and Containers and 0.47 MT in POL.

Increase in automobile loading has been another highlight of Freight Business in FY 2022- 23 and 1698 rakes have been loaded in FY 2022-23 till July as compared to 994 rakes during the same period of last year i.e. a growth of 71%.

The cumulative freight loading from 1st April’2022 to 31st July’2022 has been 501.53 MT as against 452.13 MT achieved in 2021-22 i.e. an incremental loading of 49.40 MT, with a growth of 10.92 % over same period last year.

The freight NTKMs (Net tonne kilometers) have increased from 63.3 Billion in July ’21 to 75 Billion in July’22 registering a growth of 18.38 %. The cumulative NTKMs in the first four months have also grown by 19.46 %.

The sustained efforts of Indian Railways to increase supply of Coal to Power houses, in close coordination with Ministry of Power and Coal, have been one of the key features of the freight performance in the month of July. The loading of Coal (both domestic and imported) to Power Houses has increased by 13.2 MT in July with 47.98 MT Coal being moved to Power houses as against 34.74 MT last year, i.e. a growth of 38%. Cumulatively, in the first four months of the year, IR has loaded more than 47.95 MT extra coal to Power Houses as compared to same period of last year, with a growth of more than 32%.

The commodity wise growth number show that IR has achieved impressive growth in almost all commodity segments with the following growth rates: