India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 204.84 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 204.84 Cr (2,04,84,30,732) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,71,69,995 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.91 Cr (3,91,64,000) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,12,126 2nd Dose 1,00,91,609 Precaution Dose 63,71,274 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,30,975 2nd Dose 1,76,73,597 Precaution Dose 1,23,43,049 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,91,64,000 2nd Dose 2,81,50,990 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,12,44,472 2nd Dose 5,11,61,641 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,96,10,506 2nd Dose 50,91,40,095 Precaution Dose 2,57,99,669 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,37,03,142 2nd Dose 19,53,59,973 Precaution Dose 1,70,95,408 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,74,51,621 2nd Dose 12,20,86,594 Precaution Dose 3,31,39,991 Precaution Dose 9,47,49,391 Total 2,04,84,30,732

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,37,057. Active cases now constitute 0.31% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.49%. 19,823 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,34,03,610.

17,135 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,64,919 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.63 Cr (87,63,57,530) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.67% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.69%.