PM Narendra Modi conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award for his outstanding contributions towards the progress of the country. He was given the award at a function in Pune this afternoon. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Modi said he feels honoured to receive the award named after Lokmanya Tilak, who was at the forefront of India’s freedom struggle.

Prime Minister said, Lokmanya Tilak changed the course of the freedom struggle and British called him the father of Indian unrest. Mr Modi said, Lokmanya Tilak had this unique ability to identify young talent and Veer Savarkar was one such example. Prime Minister said Tilak realised the capability of Veer Savarkar and was instrumental in his education abroad. Modi said, trust on each other will make us strong and development is impossible if there is an atmosphere of mistrust.