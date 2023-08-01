TPNODL Conducts Employability Training Programme at Gorumahisani College, Rairangpur to empower local Youth with an Industry Training Interface

Rairangpur/Balasore, July 31, 2023: TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Odisha Government for power distribution, is pleased to announce development Plan for the Chadhepahadi and nearby areas of Rairangpur. TPNODL a collaborative effort with TCS to conduct a comprehensive training program at Youth Employment Programme in Employability Training Centre, Rairangpur.

The program aims to provide valuable skills and knowledge to BA, BCOM, and BSC students in the region, empowering them with industry-relevant expertise. 60 students to go through this training programme for around 22 days wherein they will be imparted basic computer skills, communications and managerial skills. This year, students will be enrolled in three batches.

The training program commenced on July 31, 2023, at the esteemed Gorumahisani Iron College, Rairangpur. Chief Guest, Saroj Kumar Dash OAS(S), Sub Collector, Rairangpur, Bhaskar Sarkar, Chief Executive Officer, TPNODL, Dushyant Kumar Tyagi, Chief of Commercial & CSR, Dillip Kumar Sahoo, Head CSR, Sagar Dutta, Regional Head, TCS, Subrat Kumar Giri, Principal, Gorumahisani Iron College, Harish Chandra Panda, SE Baripada, and Partha Sarathi Das, EE Rairangpur, Kulamani Giri, Lecturer – History, Gorumahisani Iron College graced the occasion with their presence.

The training program is designed to equip the students with essential skills and knowledge that are highly sought after in the industry. During the 22-day intensive training, participants will undergo specialized training sessions, workshops, and interactive activities. The focus will be on fostering their professional development, enhancing their employability, and empowering them to excel in their chosen fields.

Upon the successful completion of the training, TCS will conduct a comprehensive assessment to identify the most suitable candidates. TCS will offer employment opportunities to students who qualify the test, opening doors to rewarding career prospects in the technology and corporate sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhaskar Sarkar, Chief Executive Officer, TPNODL, said: “We are committed to empowering the youth of our region with valuable skills and knowledge. By partnering with TCS, we aim to create a platform that bridges the gap between academia and the corporate world, ultimately leading to a prosperous future for the students.”

The TPNODL-TCS partnership underscores a shared vision to nurture talent and contribute to the socio-economic growth of the region. The program seeks to empower young minds, enabling them to become valuable contributors to the nation’s development. Apart from the above company made a detail study on Socio Economic conditions of People around Chadeipahadi and nearby GPs. Based on the need identification, Livelihood Initiatives for Youth, Women, Farmer and marginalised community have been developed.