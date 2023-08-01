Fenesta Expands Its Retail Presence In Cuttack, Odisha

Odisha: Fenesta, India’s largest Windows and Doors Brand which is also the market leader in its segment, reinforced its retail expansion with the opening another new showroom. The exclusive showroom Royal Home Solutions is located at 5GH-639-E/70, CDA Sector 9, Cuttack, Odisha, 753014 and brings the best in class Aluminum windows and Doors, uPVC Windows & Door and Solid Panel Doors.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Saket Jain, Business Head, Fenesta said, “We are delighted to unveil our latest showroom in Odisha, a testament to our unwavering commitment to achieve excellence. Our esteemed customers are the very essence of our pursuits. With the inauguration of this state-of-the-art showroom, we remain steadfast in our dedication to provide them with an unparalleled and tangible experience. Our unwavering dedication to meeting the requirements of our customers has yielded significant expansion. Our core strategy remains aligned with immersing customers in our diverse selection of innovative and contemporary designs, carefully curated to meet their unique needs and preferences, allowing them to make well-informed decisions.”



With this launch, Fenesta marks another milestone to ensure an interactive and informative buying experience for our existing and potential customers. Fenesta Showrooms have been successfully contributing to a significant customer reach and positioning as a market leader. With the rapid growth in Aluminum windows and Doors, uPVC Windows & Door and Solid Panel Doors categories in India, the brand endeavors to further increase its market share and maintain its leadership position in future.



He further added that “With unwavering support and unwavering belief from our partners and stakeholders, we have reached this remarkable standpoint. Our journey thus far has been nothing short of extraordinary, and now we stand poised for accelerated growth in the years ahead. This pinnacle of success has been achieved through the synergy of a robust marketing strategy, a diverse array of products, and a resolute focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. Every aspect of our approach is meticulously designed to cultivate engagement, impart knowledge, and create lasting memories for our valued customers.”



The Fenesta showroom located at 5GH-639-E/70, CDA Sector 9, Cuttack, Odisha, 753014 showcases a range of products from windows, doors and various design and color possibilities. With this launch, Fenesta now has presence in more than 350 locations.



Fenesta is the only company in India to control the entire supply chain starting from the making of uPVC that goes into making the profile, to installation of end product, as well as after sales service. The range of products is specially designed in UK and Austria to give consumers a well engineered but contemporary style.



The products at Fenesta go through stringent tests and quality check at every step to ensure performance in India’s varied and extreme climates. Fenesta products are immensely popular amongst leading builders, architects and interior designers across the country for its noise insulating, rain insulating, dust proof features without compromise on aesthetics.