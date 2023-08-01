National

EVs purchased under FAME INDIA scheme

The Ministry of Heavy Industries formulated Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India Phase II (FAME India Phase II) Scheme for a period of five years commencing from 1st April, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs. 10,000 crore. This phase mainly focuses on supporting electrification of public & shared transportation, and aims to support through demand incentive 7090 eBuses, 5 lakh e-3 Wheelers, 55000 e-4 Wheeler Passenger Cars and 10 lakh e-2 Wheelers. In addition, creation of charging infrastructure is also supported under the Scheme.

Under phase-II of FAME India Scheme, 8,47,578 no. of electric vehicles amounting to Rs. 4157.00 Cr. (approx..) have been sold by the electric vehicle manufactures to consumers as on 28.07.2023 (as per http://fame2.heavyindustries.gov.in/dashboard.aspx ). The details of sold electric vehicles category wise are as under:

 

Sl. No.

Wheeler Type

Total No. of Vehicle

1.

2 wheeler

7,53,140

2.

3 wheeler

85,168

3.

4 wheeler

9,270

Total

8,47,578

 

Further, MHI sanctioned 6315 electric buses to 65 cities/STUs/State Govt. entities for intracity operations.

As per the e-vahan portal (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways), the detailed list of electric vehicles on roads, State/UT-wise is at ANNEXURE.

Under FAME-India Scheme phase-II, no incentive is given to EV manufacturers. The incentive/ concession is provided to consumers (buyers/end users) in the form of an upfront reduced purchase price of hybrid and electric vehicles to enable wider adoption, which will be reimbursed to the OEM (EV manufacturers) by Government of India.

 

ANNEXURE

 

The Details of on road electric vehicles as on 14.07.2023 per Vahan4

 

Sl. No

State name

Till date State wise – total vehicle registered as Electric

1

Andaman & Nicobar Island

186

2

Andhra Pradesh

66,500

3

Arunachal Pradesh

25

4

Assam

1,16,605

5

Bihar

1,55,457

6

Chandigarh

7,628

7

Chhattisgarh

52,813

8

Delhi

2,29,305

9

Goa

12,139

10

Gujarat

1,34,273

11

Haryana

67,812

12

Himachal Pradesh

2,362

13

Jammu and Kashmir

10,225

14

Jharkhand

35,331

15

Karnataka

2,39,948

16

Kerala

94,346

17

Ladakh

65

18

Madhya Pradesh

92,388

19

Maharashtra

2,96,885

20

Manipur

1,198

21

Meghalaya

129

22

Mizoram

114

23

Nagaland

60

24

Odisha

60,097

25

Puducherry

4,421

26

Punjab

34,162

27

Rajasthan

1,75,595

28

Sikkim

20

29

Tamil Nadu

1,67,216

30

Tripura

14,379

31

UT of DNH and DD

345

32

Uttarakhand

48,250

33

Uttar Pradesh

5,56,629

34

West Bengal

67,111

Grand Total

27,44,019

 

  1. 1- The details given are for digitized vehicle records as per centralized Vahan 4.

2 – Data for Telangana and Lakshadweep has not been provided as they are not in centralized Vahan 4.”

