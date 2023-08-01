EVs purchased under FAME INDIA scheme

The Ministry of Heavy Industries formulated Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India Phase II (FAME India Phase II) Scheme for a period of five years commencing from 1st April, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs. 10,000 crore. This phase mainly focuses on supporting electrification of public & shared transportation, and aims to support through demand incentive 7090 eBuses, 5 lakh e-3 Wheelers, 55000 e-4 Wheeler Passenger Cars and 10 lakh e-2 Wheelers. In addition, creation of charging infrastructure is also supported under the Scheme.
Under phase-II of FAME India Scheme, 8,47,578 no. of electric vehicles amounting to Rs. 4157.00 Cr. (approx..) have been sold by the electric vehicle manufactures to consumers as on 28.07.2023 (as per http://fame2.heavyindustries.gov.in/dashboard.aspx ). The details of sold electric vehicles category wise are as under:
|
Sl. No.
|
Wheeler Type
|
Total No. of Vehicle
|
1.
|
2 wheeler
|
7,53,140
|
2.
|
3 wheeler
|
85,168
|
3.
|
4 wheeler
|
9,270
|
Total
|
8,47,578
Further, MHI sanctioned 6315 electric buses to 65 cities/STUs/State Govt. entities for intracity operations.
As per the e-vahan portal (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways), the detailed list of electric vehicles on roads, State/UT-wise is at ANNEXURE.
Under FAME-India Scheme phase-II, no incentive is given to EV manufacturers. The incentive/ concession is provided to consumers (buyers/end users) in the form of an upfront reduced purchase price of hybrid and electric vehicles to enable wider adoption, which will be reimbursed to the OEM (EV manufacturers) by Government of India.
ANNEXURE
The Details of on road electric vehicles as on 14.07.2023 per Vahan4
|
Sl. No
|
State name
|
Till date State wise – total vehicle registered as Electric
|
1
|
Andaman & Nicobar Island
|
186
|
2
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
66,500
|
3
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
25
|
4
|
Assam
|
1,16,605
|
5
|
Bihar
|
1,55,457
|
6
|
Chandigarh
|
7,628
|
7
|
Chhattisgarh
|
52,813
|
8
|
Delhi
|
2,29,305
|
9
|
Goa
|
12,139
|
10
|
Gujarat
|
1,34,273
|
11
|
Haryana
|
67,812
|
12
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
2,362
|
13
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
10,225
|
14
|
Jharkhand
|
35,331
|
15
|
Karnataka
|
2,39,948
|
16
|
Kerala
|
94,346
|
17
|
Ladakh
|
65
|
18
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
92,388
|
19
|
Maharashtra
|
2,96,885
|
20
|
Manipur
|
1,198
|
21
|
Meghalaya
|
129
|
22
|
Mizoram
|
114
|
23
|
Nagaland
|
60
|
24
|
Odisha
|
60,097
|
25
|
Puducherry
|
4,421
|
26
|
Punjab
|
34,162
|
27
|
Rajasthan
|
1,75,595
|
28
|
Sikkim
|
20
|
29
|
Tamil Nadu
|
1,67,216
|
30
|
Tripura
|
14,379
|
31
|
UT of DNH and DD
|
345
|
32
|
Uttarakhand
|
48,250
|
33
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
5,56,629
|
34
|
West Bengal
|
67,111
|
Grand Total
|
27,44,019
- 1- The details given are for digitized vehicle records as per centralized Vahan 4.
2 – Data for Telangana and Lakshadweep has not been provided as they are not in centralized Vahan 4.”