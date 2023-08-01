EVs purchased under FAME INDIA scheme

The Ministry of Heavy Industries formulated Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India Phase II (FAME India Phase II) Scheme for a period of five years commencing from 1st April, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs. 10,000 crore. This phase mainly focuses on supporting electrification of public & shared transportation, and aims to support through demand incentive 7090 eBuses, 5 lakh e-3 Wheelers, 55000 e-4 Wheeler Passenger Cars and 10 lakh e-2 Wheelers. In addition, creation of charging infrastructure is also supported under the Scheme.

Under phase-II of FAME India Scheme, 8,47,578 no. of electric vehicles amounting to Rs. 4157.00 Cr. (approx..) have been sold by the electric vehicle manufactures to consumers as on 28.07.2023 (as per http://fame2.heavyindustries.gov.in/dashboard.aspx ). The details of sold electric vehicles category wise are as under:

Sl. No. Wheeler Type Total No. of Vehicle 1. 2 wheeler 7,53,140 2. 3 wheeler 85,168 3. 4 wheeler 9,270 Total 8,47,578

Further, MHI sanctioned 6315 electric buses to 65 cities/STUs/State Govt. entities for intracity operations.

As per the e-vahan portal (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways), the detailed list of electric vehicles on roads, State/UT-wise is at ANNEXURE.

Under FAME-India Scheme phase-II, no incentive is given to EV manufacturers. The incentive/ concession is provided to consumers (buyers/end users) in the form of an upfront reduced purchase price of hybrid and electric vehicles to enable wider adoption, which will be reimbursed to the OEM (EV manufacturers) by Government of India.

ANNEXURE

The Details of on road electric vehicles as on 14.07.2023 per Vahan4

Sl. No State name Till date State wise – total vehicle registered as Electric 1 Andaman & Nicobar Island 186 2 Andhra Pradesh 66,500 3 Arunachal Pradesh 25 4 Assam 1,16,605 5 Bihar 1,55,457 6 Chandigarh 7,628 7 Chhattisgarh 52,813 8 Delhi 2,29,305 9 Goa 12,139 10 Gujarat 1,34,273 11 Haryana 67,812 12 Himachal Pradesh 2,362 13 Jammu and Kashmir 10,225 14 Jharkhand 35,331 15 Karnataka 2,39,948 16 Kerala 94,346 17 Ladakh 65 18 Madhya Pradesh 92,388 19 Maharashtra 2,96,885 20 Manipur 1,198 21 Meghalaya 129 22 Mizoram 114 23 Nagaland 60 24 Odisha 60,097 25 Puducherry 4,421 26 Punjab 34,162 27 Rajasthan 1,75,595 28 Sikkim 20 29 Tamil Nadu 1,67,216 30 Tripura 14,379 31 UT of DNH and DD 345 32 Uttarakhand 48,250 33 Uttar Pradesh 5,56,629 34 West Bengal 67,111 Grand Total 27,44,019

1- The details given are for digitized vehicle records as per centralized Vahan 4.

2 – Data for Telangana and Lakshadweep has not been provided as they are not in centralized Vahan 4.”