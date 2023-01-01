PM Narendra Modi condoles the demise of NC Debbarma

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed sorrow on the death of Tripura Minister and political leader Shri NC Debbarma.

In a tweet, Shri Modi said:

“Shri NC Debbarma Ji will be remembered by the coming generations as a hardworking grassroots leader who always worked for the well-being of people. He made a rich contribution to Tripura’s progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”