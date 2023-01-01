NationalTop News

Rs 1,49,507 crore GST Revenue collected for December 2022, records increase of 15% Year-on-Year

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The gross GST revenue collected during December 2022 is Rs 1,49,507 crore, of which CGST is Rs 26,711 crore, SGST is Rs 33,357 crore, IGST is Rs 78,434 crore (including Rs 40,263 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 11,005 crore (including Rs 850 crore collected on import of goods).

The Government has settled Rs 36,669 crore to CGST and Rs 31,094 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of December 2022 is Rs 63,380 crore for CGST and Rs 64,451 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of December 2022 are 15% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 8% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 18% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. During the month of November, 2022, 7.9 crore e-way bills were generated, which was significantly higher than 7.6 crore e-way bills generated in October, 2022.

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of December, 2022 as compared to December, 2021.

 

State-wise growth of GST Revenues (Rs crore) during December 2022[1]

  State Dec-21 Dec-22 Growth
1 Jammu and Kashmir 320 410 28%
2 Himachal Pradesh 662 708 7%
3 Punjab 1,573 1,734 10%
4 Chandigarh 164 218 33%
5 Uttarakhand 1,077 1,253 16%
6 Haryana 5,873 6,678 14%
7 Delhi 3,754 4,401 17%
8 Rajasthan 3,058 3,789 24%
9 Uttar Pradesh 6,029 7,178 19%
10 Bihar 963 1,309 36%
11 Sikkim 249 290 17%
12 Arunachal Pradesh 53 67 27%
13 Nagaland 34 44 30%
14 Manipur 48 46 -5%
15 Mizoram 20 23 16%
16 Tripura 68 78 15%
17 Meghalaya 149 171 15%
18 Assam 1,015 1,150 13%
19 West Bengal 3,707 4,583 24%
20 Jharkhand 2,206 2,536 15%
21 Odisha 4,080 3,854 -6%
22 Chhattisgarh 2,582 2,585 0%
23 Madhya Pradesh 2,533 3,079 22%
24 Gujarat 7,336 9,238 26%
25 Daman and Diu 2 -86%
26 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 232 317 37%
27 Maharashtra 19,592 23,598 20%
29 Karnataka 8,335 10,061 21%
30 Goa 592 460 -22%
31 Lakshadweep 1 1 -36%
32 Kerala 1,895 2,185 15%
33 Tamil Nadu 6,635 8,324 25%
34 Puducherry 147 192 30%
35 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 26 21 -19%
36 Telangana 3,760 4,178 11%
37 Andhra Pradesh 2,532 3,182 26%
38 Ladakh 15 26 68%
97 Other Territory 140 249 78%
99 Center Jurisdiction 186 179 -4%
  Grand Total 91,639 1,08,394 18%
