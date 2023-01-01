PM Narendra Modi condoles death of PV Chalapathi Rao

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed sorrow on the demise of veteran BJP leader Shri PV Chalapathi Rao.

In a tweet, Shri Modi said :

“Shri PV Chalapathi Rao Garu will be remembered for his outstanding service and patriotic zeal. He will remain a source of inspiration for countless BJP Karyakartas. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”