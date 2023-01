New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of veteran bureaucrat, Dr. Manjula Subramaniam.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Anguished by the demise of veteran bureaucrat Dr. Manjula Subramaniam Ji. She was widely respected for her understanding of policy related issues and action oriented approach. I recall my interactions with her when I was CM. Condolences to her family and friends. Om Shanti.”