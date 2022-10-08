PM Narendra Modi anguished by the bus tragedy in Nashik, Maharashtra

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has condoled the deaths in a tragic bus accident in Nashik, Maharashtra. PM also wished speedy recovery of those who got injured in the accident.

The Prime Minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 Lakhs to the next kin of deceased and Rs. 50,000 to those injured in the bus accident from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The Prime Minister Office tweeted;

“Anguished by the bus tragedy in Nashik. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi”

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of the deceased due to the bus fire in Nashik. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi”