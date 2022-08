New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has admired the tenacity and dedication of Table Tennis player, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran for winning the Bronze Medal in Men’s Singles Table Tennis at Birmingham CWG 2022.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Amazing performance by @sathiyantt throughout the CWG. I congratulate him on winning the Bronze medal in Table Tennis. He is admired for his tenacity and dedication. I am sure he will excel in upcoming tournaments as well. #Cheer4India”