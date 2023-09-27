PM Modi lays foundation stone and dedicates to nation projects worth more than Rs 5200 crores in Bodeli, Chhotaudepur, Gujarat

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation, projects worth more than Rs 5200 crores in Bodeli, Chhotaudepur, Gujarat today. It includes laying the foundation stone and dedication of multiple projects worth more than Rs 4500 crore under the programme ‘Mission Schools of Excellence’, laying the foundation stone for ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra 2.0’ and various other development projects

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister recalled his long association with the region. He expressed delight over the projects launched or for which foundation stones were laid today. He remembered his days as a Karyakarta and his time in the villages of the region. He expressed happiness on seeing many known faces in the audience. He said that he is very closely familiar with the circumstances and life of the tribal community in the area. He told the audience about his resolve to develop the area and other tribal areas when he assumed official responsibilities. He expressed satisfaction in seeing the positive impact of many schemes launched during his tenure. He talked about the joy of seeing those kids, who saw school for the first time now doing well in life as teachers and engineers.

Talking about the schools, roads, housing, and availability of water, the Prime Minister said that these are the basis of life of dignity for the poor section of society and these have been his priorities to work on in a mission mode. He informed that more than 4 crore houses have been constructed for the poor in the country. “For us, a house for the poor is not just a number but an enabler of dignity”, he said. He said that the decision about the design of these houses has been left to the beneficiaries and he also mentioned the fact that most of the houses are in the name of the women of the house. Similarly, every household is getting piped water ensuring ease of life. He said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 10 crore new water connections were provided. He told the audience that the experience gathered while working in the state is coming in handy at the national level also. “You are my teacher”, he said.

Speaking about the educational sector, the Prime Minister said that the projects of today are a huge step towards putting Gujarat at the top and congratulated the entire team of Chief Minister Bhupender Patel. “Mission School of Excellence and Vidya Samiksha 2.0 will have a positive effect on education in school”, Prime Minister Modi said. Recalling his interactions with the Chairman of the World Bank about Vidya Samiksha Kendras, Shri Modi informed that the Chairman urged him to establish Vidya Samiksha Kendras in every district of India and the World Bank is ready to support the noble cause. He underlined that such initiatives will greatly benefit the talented students as well as those who lack the resources. “We aim to encourage merit while providing opportunities to youth from tribal areas”,

The Prime Minister highlighted the government’s focus on education and skill development for the past two decades. Before the last two decades, the Prime Minister pointed out the lack of teachers and other educational facilities in schools and colleges which led to a huge number of dropouts. He also lamented the absence of a science school in the tribal belt regions of the state when he took the office of the Chief Minister of Gujarat. “The government has completely transformed the situation”, Shri Modi said as he informed that 2 lakh teachers were recruited and more than 1.25 lakh classrooms were built in the past two decades. In the tribal areas, the Prime Minister emphasized, the past two decades have witnessed an emerging network of science, commerce and arts institutions. He informed that the government has built 25,000 classrooms and 5 new medical colleges in the tribal areas and gave the example of Govind Guru University and Birsa Munda University. He highlighted that many skill development institutions have also come up in these regions.

Talking about the new National Education Policy, the Prime Minister said that education in mother tongue will create new opportunities for the tribal students and empower them. He also mentioned more than 14 thousand PM SHRI Schools and Eklavya Residential Schools that are transforming lives in tribal areas. SC/ST scholarships are helping students. The Prime Minister said that the effort is to encourage tribal youth in the startup ecosystem of the country. Atal Tinkering labs in far-flung schools are creating an interest in science among the tribal students.

Stressing the importance of skills in today’s world, the Prime Minister mentioned Kaushal Vikas Kendras and training of lakhs of youth under Kaushal Vikas Yojna. Prime Minister Modi also talked about the collateral-free loans under Mudra Yojna which is creating crores of first-time entrepreneurs. Vandhan Kendras are also benefiting lakhs of tribals in the state. He also mentioned special outlets for tribal products and handicrafts.

The Prime Minister informed about the PM Vishwakarma Yojna that was launched on 17th September. He said people like Nai, darji, dhobi, kumhaar, lohar, sunar, sutar, malakaar, mochi, rajmistri will get loans with low interest, instruments and training. He said that it is an effort to keep these skills and traditions alive. No guarantees are needed for the loan under the scheme there is only one guarantee, Modi, he said.

The Prime Minister underlined that Dalits, backward classes and tribals and those who were once deprived are scaling the heights of development today with the help of various schemes implemented by the government. Shri Modi spoke about getting the opportunity to pay tribute to the glory of the tribals after so many decades of independence and mentioned the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda which is now celebrated as Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas. He also informed about the present government increasing the budget for tribal communities by 5 times as compared to earlier.

The Prime Minister talked about Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam which became the first law to be passed from the New Parliament building. He asked why tribals and women were kept deprived of their rights for so long. “I have come to tell the mothers and sisters of the entire tribal area including Chhota Udaipur that this son of yours has come to ensure your rights”, he said.

The Prime Minister underlined that avenues have now opened for all women to participate in Parliament and Assembly. He also mentioned the Constitution providing reservations for SC and ST communities. Noting that the new law also has a provision for reservation for women of SC/ST categories, the Prime Minister highlighted the coincidence of India’s first tribal woman President, Draupadi Murmu ji undersigning this law.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the resolutions of Amrit Kaal will be fulfilled as its beginning is wonderful.

Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel, Member of Parliament, Shri C R Patil, and Ministers from Government of Gujarat were present on the occasion among others.

Background

School infrastructure across Gujarat got a massive boost as the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth more than Rs 4500 crore under the programme ‘Mission Schools of Excellence’. Thousands of new classrooms, smart classrooms, computer labs, STEM (Science, Technology Engineering, and Mathematics) labs and other infrastructure built across schools in Gujarat will be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister. He also laid the foundation stone for improving and upgrading thousands of classrooms across Gujarat schools under the mission.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the project ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra 2.0’. This project will be built upon the success of ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra’ which has ensured continuous monitoring of schools and improvement in student learning outcomes in Gujarat. ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra 2.0’ will lead to the establishment of Vidya Samiksha Kendras in all districts and blocks of Gujarat.

During the programme, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation multiple development projects including a new bridge built across the Narmada river on ‘Vadodara Dabhoi-Sinor-Malsar-Asa road’ in Taluka Sinor, Vadodara district; Chab Talav re-development project, water supply project in Dahod, about 400 newly built houses for the economic weaker section at Vadodara, Village Wi-Fi project across 7500 villages across Gujarat; and the newly built Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Dahod.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the water supply project in Chhotaudepur; a flyover bridge in Godhra, Panchmahal; and the FM Radio studio at Dahod to be built under the ‘Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND)’ scheme of the Central Government.