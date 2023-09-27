Nepal become the first team to score 300 runs in T20 internationals; Nepal smash T20 cricket records in Asian Games win over Mongolia

Nepal became the first men’s team in the history of cricket to score more than 300 runs in a T20 international as they rewrote the record books against Mongolia at the Asian Games. Nepal defeated Mongolia the opening match of Asian Games 2023. It was the biggest win in the history of T20 Internationals.

Nepal bludgeoned 314 for three in their 20 overs in Hangzhou on Wednesday, surpassing the previous highest of 278 for three by Afghanistan against Ireland in 2019.

Kushal Malla, batting at number three, led the way, cracking the fastest T20 international century – off just 34 balls. Kushal Malla has broken the record for the fastest men’s T20I century held previously by a trio of players including India captain Rohit Sharma as Nepal created their own piece of history by scoring the highest total ever against Mongolia at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

Malla took just 34 deliveries to reach his century in Hangzhou, surpassing the 35-ball efforts of Rohit and David Miller from 2017 and Sudesh Wickramasekara in 2019 as Nepal amassed a whopping 314/3 from their 20 overs against Mongolia at the Asian Games.

He was followed by Dipendra Singh Airee, who finished the innings in ridiculous fashion against the hapless Mongolian bowlers, hitting eight sixes in an unbeaten 52 off just 10 balls.

He reached his 50 off nine balls, another world record, beating India’s Yuvraj Singh’s 2007 effort against England which took 12 balls.

Mongolia, whose women’s team were bowled out for just 15 last week in the Asian Games, were dismissed for only 41.