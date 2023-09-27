27th Zonal Mines Rescue competition concludes with prize distribution ceremony at Jagannath area MCL

Sambalpur : The 27th edition of zonal mines rescue competition concluded with prize distribution ceremony held at Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. Jagannath area, Talcher on 26th September 2023 under the aegis of Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), South Eastern Zone, Ranchi. Shri S D Chiddarwar, Deputy Director General, DGMS, South Eastern Zone, Ranchi was present as the chief guest, presided over by Shri O P Singh, CMD, MCL.

The ceremony commenced with the inauguration of a rescue stall emphasised on the mines rescue services of MCL followed by ceremonial lighting of the lamp. The dignitaries also paid tribute to the coal miners who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, contributing to ensure the nation’s energy security.

Chief guest Shri Chiddarwar, in his address, commended MCL’s remarkable efforts in enhancing safety standards. Emphasising on the rescue operations carried out by MCL’s mines rescue services, he said that these personnel not only engage in emergencies of UG mines but also in Opencast projects and nearby societies.

CMD OP Singh in his address said that rescue personnels are the strength of our company. MCL has spent over procuring modern machinery like concrete cutter, hydraulic lifting system and others to further strengthen the Mines rescue services, he added.

Shri Singh extended his regards to the collaborative efforts of DGMS, Trade union leaders and MCL rescue services in ensuring safety and maintaining the status of number one coal producing company for MCL. A total of 35 awards in different categories were presented during the ceremony.

Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), MCL, PK Patel, Chief Vigilance Officer, MCL, JK Borah, Director (Tech/Op), MCL, AK Behura, Director (Finance), MCL, AS Bapat, Director (Tech/P&P), MCL, K Mondal, Director, Mines safety, Bhubaneswar region-I, PR Thakur, Director, Mines Safety, Bhubaneswar Region-II and other senior officers of DGMS, Members of corporate JCC, Representatives of Trade union leaders were prominently present on this occasion.