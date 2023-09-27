Senco Gold & Diamonds unveils Diamond festive Offer

Kolkata, 27 Sep 2023 – Senco Gold & Diamonds, a leading Pan India jewellery retailer with a legacy of over five decades, has announced the launch of an exciting “Diamond Mela” offer for its valued customers. During this special offer, customers can enjoy attractive discounts on a wide range of jewellery, including diamonds, gold, platinum, studded platinum, silver, gemstones, Gossip jewellery items, and more, along with additional benefits.

Diamond Mela presents an array of fantastic offers, including making charges for diamond jewellery priced at only Re.1 and a 5% reduction when exchanging old diamond items. Customers can also avail themselves of up to a 25% discount on making charges for gold jewellery, up to a 15% discount on making charges for platinum jewellery, up to a 10% discount on making charges for silver items and Gossip jewellery, and a 10% discount on gemstones.

Mrs. Joita Sen, Director and Head of Marketing & Designs at Senco Gold & Diamonds, expressed, “We understand that jewellery is more than just an accessory; it’s a reflection of one’s individuality. That’s why we’re thrilled to introduce our Diamond Mela offer, designed to make magnificent diamond jewellery accessible to everyone.”

Senco Gold & Diamonds is renowned for its exquisite handcrafted jewellery collections inspired by Indian culture and heritage. The company offers an extensive jewellery collection, including gold, diamond, silver, platinum, and precious and semi-precious stones. Its brands include Everlite, which specializes in lightweight jewellery; Gossip, offering silver and costume jewellery; and D’Signia, providing a premium jewellery shopping experience. Senco Gold & Diamonds also houses the Aham collection for men and the Vivaha collection, a premium designer wedding jewellery range.

The Diamond Mela Offer will be available at all Senco Gold & Diamonds showrooms and their online store until October 2nd, 2023, accessible at https://sencogoldanddiamonds.com/.