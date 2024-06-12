PM Modi attends oath taking ceremony of new Andhra Pradesh Government

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Shri N Chandrababu Naidu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Attended the oath taking ceremony of the new Andhra Pradesh Government. Congratulations to Shri N Chandrababu Naidu Garu on becoming the Chief Minister and also to all the others who took oath as Ministers in the Government. The TDP, Jana Sena and BJP Government is fully committed to taking AP to new heights of glory and fulfilling the aspirations of the state’s youth.”