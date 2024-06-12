MAMAEARTH PARTNERSHIP WITH RELIANCE RETAIL BECOMES 1000 STORES STRONG  

Through this partnership Mamaearth range of products are available at over 1000 Smart Bazaar/ Smart Point stores

Gurugram : Honasa Consumer Limited, owner of its flagship brand Mamaearth, a fast-growing House of Brands for personal care,is now available at over 1000 Smart Bazaar/ Smart Point store across the country.

Mamaearth, a brand that is committed to providing safe, natural, toxin-free products, has gained a loyal customer base owing to its innovative product offerings. This collaboration with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. is a significant milestone in the brand’s journey to further strengthen its offline channel presence and make its products accessible to a wider audience.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer Limited says, “At Honasa, we believe that we need to be available where our consumers want to shop the brand. The partnership with Reliance Retail is also an extension of our endeavor to make toxin free, safe products accessible to a wider set of consumers. We are 1000 stores strong now and with the increasing demand for Mamaearth products, we will hopefully continue to grow and increase our footprints through this collaboration.”

The collaboration between Mamaearth and Reliance Retail is set to provide consumers with easier access to Mamaearth’s product range, further reinforcing the brand’s value proposition for toxin-free beauty products made with natural ingredients.

