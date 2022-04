New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has informed that insights from all Pariksha Pe Charcha’s interactions can be found in a innovatively curated section of NaMo App.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“I enjoy interacting with our dynamic #ExamWarriors.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a vibrant forum for many issues relating to exams and life.

Insights from all of these interactions can be found in this innovatively curated section on the NaMo App.”