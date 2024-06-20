Panchayat Season 3 Scores: Ranks Amongst the Top 3 Most-Watched Indian Originals on Prime Video, in the Opening 2 Weeks

MUMBAI – Following its worldwide premiere on May 28th, Panchayat Season 3, has set records by ranking among the top three most-watched Indian Originals on Prime Video, in just 14 days. The new season has been streamed by viewers in over 167 countries and territories and has been viewed across 99% of India’s pin codes in the first two weeks. Panchayat Season 3 also reached a global milestone, trending at number one in 26 countries and territories, on launch day. Panchayat has been a fan favourite since it launched on Prime Video in 2018. Season 2 received the maiden Best Web Series (OTT) Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India in 2023. Panchayat Season 3 continues to win hearts in India and around the world, achieving the biggest opening on the service. With an impressive IMDb rating of 9.0 across all three seasons, the series has been lauded by critics and audiences worldwide for its simple storytelling, comedic yet heart-warming moments, and stellar performances.

“Panchayat Season 3 has set a new benchmark in the streaming landscape,” said Manish Menghani, Director – Content Licensing, Prime Video India. “The series has received immense love from audiences worldwide for its unique blend of authentic rural charm and universal themes of community dynamics, resilience and friendship. These elements have made the latest season an irresistibly -binge-worthy mass-entertainer for viewers across the globe. It has been delightful to collaborate with TVF on this journey. Our shared aspiration for the show has been not only to entertain but also to spotlight the nuanced dynamics of the hinterlands in our diverse country. We are absolutely thrilled with the fantastic response, which solidifies the series’ resonance and is a testament to the growing global popularity of Indian content. At Prime Video, we are proud to have put Panchayat on the world map.”

“It has been absolutely wonderful to partner with Prime Video and script the success story of Panchayat together. Panchayat holds a special place in our hearts as it beautifully captures the essence of rural India with authenticity and humour. The series exemplifies TVF and Prime Video’s shared commitment to storytelling that deeply resonates with audiences, showcasing the richness of human connections amidst simplicity. We are thrilled by the overwhelming love and appreciation, Season 3 has received, not just in India, but across the globe on Prime Video. My heartfelt gratitude to the cast and crew whose dedication made Panchayat’s success possible, and to the fans of the series for their love and support,” said Vijay Koshy, President, The Viral Fever (TVF).

Created by The Viral Fever, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, and written by Chandan Kumar, the new season of Panchayat deep dives into the antics of Phulera-dwellers as politics and rivalry reigns supreme, leading to humorous trials and tribulations. Launched on May 28, Panchayat Season 3 is streaming in Hindi, exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.