Fire breaks out at an apartment in Patia, Bhubaneswar; Residents being evacuated

Bhubaneswar: A massive fire broke out at a posh apartment building near Patia Chhak in Bhubaneswar this morning. While no exact reason behind the fire was known immediately, residents suspected the fire was due to an AC blast.

Rwo fire tender teams reached the spot and launched an operation to control the flames. Swinging into action, local police and fire personnel evacuated other residents of the apartment to avoid any untoward incident. There have been no reports of any injuries or casualties.