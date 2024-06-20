CM Mohan Majhi Extends Greetings To Newly Elected Speaker Of OLA Surama Padhy

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Sri Mohan Charan Majhi has extended his greetings to Smt Surama Padhy after she was elected as the Speaker of the 17th Assembly.

“I extend my greetings and good wishes to Padhy as she has been elected as the Speaker of the 17th Assembly. I am fully confident that she will maintain the dignity of this sacred House and manage its affairs without any bias. We are all committed to serving the people of Odisha. I hope all of us will extend our cooperation to the Speaker to manage the affairs of the House and maintain its tradition and dignity,” said Majhi.

“In conclusion, I would like to express my gratitude to all the members of this House and my sincere greetings and thanks to the people of Odisha”, the CM added.