Amrapali variety mangoes produced by Women farmers of Dhenkanal export to DUBAI

Bhubaneswar: Fresh 2 quintals Amrapali variety mangoes which is own produce of a women FPO- Baladevjiu Women Farmers Producer Company Ltd. Bhapur, based at Dhenkanal District of Odisha was export to DUBAI straight from the International Cargo Terminal, Bhubaneswar. This women FPO is promoted by Grant Thornton Bharat LLP under STREE programme (Social and Transformative Rural Economic Empowerment) supported by HDFC Bank Parivartan. There are total 33 rural farm FPOs currently with whom Grant Thornton is working in Odisha with a target to impact more than 1 lakh women farmers and to double their income and increase their livelihood from which 19 FPOs are completely women centric and now they are looking forward to export atleast 1 best product from each FPO and set a benchmark in International market. The export was done in the presence of Mr. Prakhar Katiyar, Associate Director, GT Bharat, Mr. Sambit Sasmal, State Head Odisha, GT Bharat, and Mr. Binay Dash, Mr. Narayan Khatua, Mr. Ashutosh Kumar from team GT Bharat and Mrs. Jyotirmayee Pradhan, Mrs. Suryakanti khatua, and Mrs. Padmini Sahoo, Board of Directors of Baldevjieu Women farmers producer company limited, Bhapur, Dhenkanal.