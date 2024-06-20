Zoomcar Partners with Air India Express to Enhance Travel Experience for Guests

New Delhi: Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (“Zoomcar” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZCAR), the NASDAQ-listed leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing, announces its partnership with Air India Express. This collaboration aims to elevate the travel experience for Air India Express guests by offering them seamless access to self-drive car rentals for travel across multiple cities in India. With Zoomcar’s delivery option, guests can easily get a car of their choice delivered and picked up directly from the airport.

Through this partnership, Air India Express guests in Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Madurai, Mumbai, Pune, Tiruchirappalli, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam can now enjoy the convenience of booking self-drive cars directly on Air India Express’s award-winning app and website, airindiaexpress.com. Zoomcar’s extensive fleet boasts a wide range of top-rated self-drive cars hosted by locals, including SUVs, hatchbacks, sedans, and even EVs catering to diverse luggage requirements and travel preferences.

This partnership also caters to guests with varying requirements, leveraging the extensive fleet options and ensuring ample space for baggage carried through Air India Express’s convenient add-on packs like Carry-On-Xtra, International Connecting Baggage, and Special Equipment. This partnership with Zoomcar will further help guests with bespoke travel experiences to destinations from the nearest city airports with maximum ease and convenience like never before.

Talking about this partnership, Greg Moran, CEO and Co-founder of Zoomcar, shared, “We’re focused on providing improved and personalised travel experiences for our guests at Zoomcar, and our partnership with Air India Express is another stepping stone towards this goal. With our airport delivery feature, getting a self-drive car from arrival to departure is as easy as online food delivery and the freedom to explore new places at your own will.”

Ankur Garg, CCO, Air India Express, stated, “Air India Express is committed to providing a truly personalised travel experience. By offering an a-la-carte menu of products, fare types, and services that empower our guests to curate their journeys exactly as they desire, we are bringing convenience to yet another key touchpoint in the travel journey. With our collaboration with Zoomcar, our guests at airports across India will now have unmatched flexibility and control over their journeys.”

Eliminating the need for traditional paperwork, guests can activate their Zoomcar rental with just their driver’s license, national ID, and a quick selfie. The service caters to both short-term needs, with rentals starting from 8 hours, and extended journeys. Zoomcar’s keyless access technology empowers users to lock and unlock their chosen vehicle directly through the user-friendly mobile app, eliminating the need to meet with a representative at pick-up or drop-off.