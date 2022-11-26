Padma Shri, Khel Ratna Arjuna Awardee Dr. (h.c) Deepa Malik becomes Ni-Kshay Mitra and national ambassador for TB Mukt Bharat Campaign

New Delhi : Padma Shri, Khel Ratna Arjuna Awardee, India’s First Woman Paralympic Medalist and President of the Paralympic Committee of India, Dr. (h.c) Deepa Malik has pledged her support to the TB Mukt Bharat campaign by becoming its national ambassador and a Ni-Kshay Mitra.

Dr. (h.c) Deepa Malik expressed her commitment to the TB Mukt Bharat campaign, launched by Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in March 2018, when she participated in TB awareness activities at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Pavilion at the 41st India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

She further extended her support to the campaign by becoming a Ni-Kshay Mitra, an initiative launched by the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu which strives to provide aid to TB afflicted patients on three levels of nutritional, additional diagnostic, and vocational support. She has adopted 5 TB patients herself as a Ni-Kshay Mitra and encouraged people to enroll in this scheme as well, highlighting that if everyone participates in their capacity by disbanding stigma, spreading awareness and providing aid, India will conquer TB very soon.

Speaking about her support for the TB Mukt Bharat campaign Dr. (h.c) Deepa Malik said: “I am delighted to join the TB Mukt Bharat Jan Andolan as a national ambassador and look forward to working with teams to amplify further much-needed awareness of this debilitating disease, which can be easily prevented and cured, to ensure India reaches its target to be TB Free by 2025!

She recounted her story of becoming a TB survivor, she emphasized that while the treatment is physical, the first step of recovery commences with mental well-being, focusing on maintaining a positive mindset and rising above the stigma surrounding this condition. She stressed that though journey to complete recovery may take time, it is crucial to perceive health holistically, extending beyond the physical aspect to include mental well-being as well. She highlighted that “health is the ultimate wealth”, urging participation in the Jan Aandolan movement, contributing in building momentum to ensure India becomes free of TB by 2025.

“I firmly believe that no one should ever be left behind in fulfilling their potential because of their age, race, gender, or ability. This includes anyone suffering from a disease such as TB. They should never feel alone, and it is our duty as citizens to do whatever we can to support them. We must reach out to them as a Mitra and remind them they are supported, which is why I fully support the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative as a Ni-kshay Mitra myself”.