Over 3.21 Cr 1st dose vaccines administered for age group 12-14 years

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 191.65 Cr (1,91,65,00,770) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,40,27,137 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.21 Cr (3,21,04,984) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,245 2nd Dose 1,00,30,914 Precaution Dose 50,51,545 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,17,814 2nd Dose 1,75,67,731 Precaution Dose 82,40,927 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,21,04,984 2nd Dose 1,26,95,005 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,90,43,240 2nd Dose 4,42,58,800 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,66,73,638 2nd Dose 48,55,34,576 Precaution Dose 4,67,605 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,31,58,302 2nd Dose 18,98,14,448 Precaution Dose 10,60,603 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,70,26,040 2nd Dose 11,83,26,423 Precaution Dose 1,66,21,930 Precaution Dose 3,14,42,610 Total 1,91,65,00,770

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 15,647. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,549 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,87,259.

1,829 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,34,962 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.49 Cr (84,49,26,602) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.57% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.42%.