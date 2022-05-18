NTPC Darlipali welcomes 40 girl students under GEM 2022

Darlipali: NTPC Darlipali welcomed 40 girl students under Girl Empowerment Mission 2022 from nearby areas like Darlipali, Raidihi & Laikera, on 17th May 2022. The four weeklong residential workshop will provide holistic education to girl children in the age group of 10-12 years.

Ms. Sagarika Nath, IPS, SP (Sundargarh) inaugurated the GEM 2022 workshop in the august presence of Shri A K Tandon, Group General Manager (NTPC Darlipali) and senior officials from NTPC Darlipali.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest interacted with the girl students and motivated them to study judiciously. She also emphasized upon the importance of confidence and other social skills in life. GGM (NTPC Darlipali) spoke about the workshop briefly and welcomed the first batch of students for Girl Empowerment Mission 2022 at NTPC Darlipali.

The workshop will prepare the girl child to become a well-rounded adult; instill curiosity and will help them develop better communication and social skills. Furthermore, it will encourage girl children to get connected to a subject with their creative skills along with developing psychological, social & emotional growth.