Over 26 lakh tourists visited Kashmir valley in 2022

Sri Nagar: Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Apurva Chandra has asked tourists to visit Jammu and Kashmir, saying the law and order situation has improved, and there is no reason for fear. Talking to Akashvani News on the sidelines of the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon, he informed that a record more than 26 lakh tourists visited the Kashmir valley last year.

The Secretary said the Ministry is providing incentives to foreign filmmakers with an objective to make India a favourite destination. He expressed the hope that more filmmakers will visit Kashmir for shooting their films.