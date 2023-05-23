Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd. launches its customer awareness program in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited. (BFIL), a 100% subsidiary of IndusInd Bank, launches its latest consumer awareness campaign in Odisha, in the presence of His Highness Prof. Ganeshi Lal Ji, the Governor of Odisha. This campaign aims to create awareness around financial products, conducting financial transactions safely, avoiding financial frauds, leading to overall financial well-being, through relatable bite-sized videos.

While addressing the event, His Excellency Prof. Ganeshi Lal Ji said, “Lord Jagannath resides in all hearts. He is transcendental. Logical reasoning, ethos, pathos- banks should adapt these three for their customers.

There is a set of ABC for banks towards their customers: A- Adaptability, B- Belongingness, C- Commitment.

Wealth is nothing but a form of Panchtatva. It is provided by the lord only. It should be homogeneously divided.

“Jan Hi Dhan Hai”. That is the motto of the banks to fulfill this purpose. Banks should become the home for the funds of those who haven’t gotten them accommodated in banks yet with awareness.”

The campaign comprises of a series of five animated videos, featuring a fictional character ‘Bharati Didi’ and two independent videos that starring the renowned Ramayana actor, Arun Govil. Bharati Didi and Arun Govil educate consumers about important financial aspects that advise them on increasing savings, and other investment products such as fixed deposits and recurring deposits, throw light on safe cash withdrawals and avoiding bio-authorization frauds. The financial awareness campaign has been targeted towards rural and urban micro borrowers across the state.

J. Sridharan, Executive Vice Chairman, commenting on the campaign said- “At BFIL, we have always put the well-being of our customers in the forefront of our decision making. With over two decades of experience in the industry, and connecting on ground every week, with underserved customers who are predominantly women micro-entrepreneurs, we have a higher understanding of their pain points. The level of financial literacy has a direct bearing on the financial health of our patrons. This campaign aims to empower the consumers through knowledge-driven messaging and relatable videos which will empower them to be responsible users of financial products as well as safeguard them against frauds, eventually achieving financial freedom.”

This program is a pilot project in Odisha and the company plans to expand this initiative to other parts of the country throughout this year.