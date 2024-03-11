Oscar Awards: Oppenheimer bags seven awards including Best Actor and Best Director

Biographical thriller Oppenheimer is the big winner of the 96th Oscars at the Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, after scooping seven awards including best picture and best actor for Cillian Murphy. “Oppenheimer,” is Christopher Nolan’s epic take on the father of the atomic bomb. The film, which had 13 nominations, also wins Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr, as well as Best Director for Christopher Nolan. It also won film editing, cinematography, and original score awards.

Emma Stone has been awarded Best Actress for her role in Poor Things, which also won Best Production Design, make-up, and Costume Design.

The Best Supporting Actress award went to The Holdovers’ star Da’Vine Joy Randolph Barbie.

Ukraine won its first-ever Oscar with Best Documentary 20 Days in Mariupol. The UK secured the best international film for The Zone of Interest.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, during the Oscars ceremony paid tribute to Indian art director and production designer Nitin Chandrakant Desai who passed away on August 2, 2023.