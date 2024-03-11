Supreme Court directs SBI to furnish details of electoral bonds to Election Commission by 12 March

The Supreme Court has dismissed State Bank of India’s plea seeking an extension of time and directed it to furnish the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission by close of business hours tomorrow. A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud also directed the Election Commission to publish the details shared by the bank on its official website by 5 pm on 15th March. The SBI had approached the apex court for an extension, allowing it to disclose the details by June 30. The Supreme Court had on February 15 scrapped the electoral bonds scheme and directed the Election Commission to make the details of donation public by March 13.