Central Govt Officially Implements Citizenship Amendment Act

The Union Home Ministry has officially notified the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), facilitating the process of granting citizenship to individuals belonging to certain persecuted faiths from neighboring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, who migrated to India before 2015.

Enshrined as a crucial aspect of the BJP’s 2019 manifesto, the CAA allows for the citizenship of non-Muslim communities, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis, who sought refuge in India prior to December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in their home countries.

Despite facing significant opposition and widespread protests from the Muslim community and backed by various Opposition parties, the CAA was passed by the Parliament in December 2019. The recent notification of the rules follows Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurance that the CAA implementation would precede the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for April/May.

“CAA is a legitimate legislation of the country… its notification is imminent. There should be no doubts that CAA will be enforced before the elections,” stated the Home Minister during a recent event in the capital.