IIT Bhubaneswar organizes Entrepreneurship & Rural Development Conclave

Bhubaneswar : Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, in association with IIT Ropar and ERDC is organizing Entrepreneurship & Rural Development Conclave 2024 on 11th and 12th March. The inaugural session of the two-day programme was graced by the presence of Chief Guest, Hon’ble Governor of Jharkhand Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan Ji; Director, IIT Bhubaneswar, Prof Shreepad Karmalkar; National ERDC Head, Shri Chetan Sahore; Founder EasyGov and Empower Panchayat, Shri Amit Shukla; NSS Coordinator, IIT Bhubaneswar, Prof. Sivaiah Bathula; and Dr. Nidhi Gautam Prabhakar, National Coordinator ERDC. The session was attended by over 140 participants, comprising school principals, college principals, gram panchayat heads, and NSS volunteers.

In his welcome address, Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar mentioned that in economically developed countries, about one-sixth of the adult population is involved in some kind of entrepreneurial activity. This is due to the prevalence of the culture of risk-taking and innovation among the general population. Accordingly, along with virtues like integrity, open-mindedness, and service, schools in India should also instil risk taking and innovation in their pupils as part of character building. This will encourage the youths to pursue entrepreneurship more actively.

Hon’ble Governor of Jharkhand, in his address, underscored the various developmental and growth-oriented programmes being carried out in the country, which have become exemplary for the world to emulate. He appreciated the enthusiasm among the youth and students towards entrepreneurship and self-reliance. He also stressed the importance of inclusive development and rural development for the overall progress of the nation.

In his keynote address, Shri Chetan Sahore spoke on the need of going back to our roots and sustainable utilization of resources as part of the development process.

On this occasion, a book titled ‘Empower Panchayat’ by Shri Amit Shukla was presented to the Hon’ble Governor of Jharkhand.

Prof. Sivaiah Bathula proposed a vote of thanks on the occasion.

The inaugural session was followed by a workshop on entrepreneurship and rural development, wherein Shri Chetan Sahore engaged with NSS volunteers, school Principals, and college principals, addressing challenges in entrepreneurship promotion and devising strategies for fostering an entrepreneurship-friendly ecosystem. In the session led by him, the participants brought forward the problems they could feel around them. He focused on turning the solutions of the problem into new ideas and finally the ideas into a business plan.

It was a short demo that entrepreneurship will not only solve the problem of unemployment but local problems present and help the country develop and transform.

Shri Amit Shukla ji delved into the village ecosystem and focused on problem-solving approaches for rural development. The conference was conducted to let the gram panchayats heads make aware of the constitutional rights they have and can exercise to transform and develop their villages. He showcased the same by forming standing committees and the committees themselves came up with solutions to the regular problems faced by the village. The participants could feel and understand that solving problems is not just dependent on funds.

The participants gave their feedback as to how the conference has helped them in paving a path for nation building. The event received positive feedback from participants, who expressed their commitment to further involvement and implementing the learnings and suggestions in their respective schools, colleges, and villages.

ERDC 2024 is aiming for the formation of actionable plans that promise a sustainable impact. The conclave is providing networking opportunities for the participants with successful entrepreneurs and stakeholders enhancing collaboration, setting the stage for future initiatives. The event is showcasing a commitment to building supportive ecosystems for entrepreneurship at the grassroots level, reinforcing IIT Bhubaneswar’s dedication to driving positive change in rural communities.