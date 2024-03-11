Empowering Women Entrepreneurs at Swakalpa ‘Udyogi Paramarsha Sibira’

Bhubaneswar: The State Govt’s flagship programme Swakalpa saw a unique way of celebrating International Women’s Day 2024. As part of the Swakalpa Udyogi Paramarsha Sibira’ on Monday at Bhubaneswar, the program marked the successful second phase of Boot Camp 2, a transformative initiative aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs and elevating their businesses.

Over 100 women mentees from Swakalpa enthusiastically participated in the event, which commenced with registrations and set the stage for a series of impactful activities. The event highlights included the awarding of certificates to accomplished women who successfully completed the Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) in the Khordha district.

Moreover, Credit Sanctioning Letters were presented to three exemplary women entrepreneurs – Sumitra Sahoo, Sasmita Muduli, and Meenati Sahoo, symbolizing tangible progress and unwavering commitment to their ventures. Furthermore, four candidates pitched their business ideas to a panel of industry experts.

Chief Guest on the occasion Smt Ratnabala Swain, Director, DN Homes said, “Women are no longer restricted to their homes. Various schemes and programs of the state govt have opened different avenues of livelihood generation from these women. ‘Swakalpa’ has acted as a catalyst to foster entrepreneurship among women in rural areas”

The event witnessed the submission of 11 applications under the MUDRA scheme in various banks such as SBI, UCO and Odisha Gramya Bank (OGB). Additionally, five applications were submitted under the PM SVANidhi scheme, while 11 applications were filed under SWAYAM. As a crucial step towards financial inclusion, women mentees initiated their digital transaction journey by opening over 30 bank accounts with SBI.

At the event, mentees were equipped with vital knowledge and solutions through discussions on essential processes such as Udyam Aadhaar Registration, PAN Application submission, FASSAI Application, and Loan Application under schemes like Mudra and PM SVANidhi.

Highlighting the personal transformations brought about by Swakalpa initiative, several women entrepreneurs shared their inspiring journeys during the event, emphasizing the positive impact of entrepreneurship on their lives.

Sandeep Lanjewar, Director Palladium India, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “The Udyogi Paramarsha Sibira’ represents a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs. By providing a supportive environment and essential resources, the Boot Camp is equipping women with the necessary tools to thrive in their entrepreneurial endeavors. This collective effort reflects our dedication to building a more inclusive and prosperous society.”

Distinguished guests Shri Jitendra Mohan Sahoo, GM MSOP WSC and Smt Jesleen Lalmuanawmi, Advisor WSC graced the occasion

Swakalpa is the state govt’s flagship self-employment and entrepreneurship development initiative led by the World Skill Center (WSC) under Odisha Skill Development Authority in partnership with and the Asian Development Bank. Palladium India serves as the implementation partner for Swakalpa.

This comprehensive program strives to empower 10,000 enthusiastic youth in Odisha with essential skills and knowledge for self-employment and entrepreneurship, with the goal of establishing a minimum of 1,000 micro-businesses across the state. To date, Swakalpa has made significant strides, spanning 27 districts, enrolling over 8,800 candidates, including more than 6,300 women.