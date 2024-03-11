TPCODL Launches Mega Bill Pay & Win Scheme for March 2024 Promoting Digital Payments and Rewarding Customer Diligence

Bhubaneshwar, March 11 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and Government of Odisha, is excited to announce the launch of the Mega Bill Pay & Win Scheme for March 2024. Building upon the tremendous response received from Honest Consumers in previous schemes, TPCODL is once again extending the benefits to lucky winners who make sincere efforts to pay their bills through digital modes. The primary aim of the “Mega Bill Pay and Win Scheme Mar 2024” is to promote and incentivize digital payments for electricity bills.

To qualify for this scheme customers must maintain a zero-arrear status by the end of March 31 2024 granting them an opportunity to win one of the 400 Mobile Phones and Cookware sets available monthly through a Lucky Draw. Furthermore TPCODL offers a 4% Digital Rebate and a 10 Paise/unit prompt payment rebate to customers who pay their bills on time further fostering timely payments.

TPCODL has already distributed 400 Mobile phones to fortunate winners selected in previous schemes.

Recently Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL personally congratulated 56 fortunate winners from Bhubaneswar. In his address he expressed “TPCODL extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the winners. These rewards are a token of recognition and appreciation for customers who diligently manage their electricity bills through digital payments. Our commitment remains unwavering in empowering our customers and fostering a culture of punctual payments offering them the chance to receive significant rewards.”

For inquiries and additional information regarding the “Mega Bill Pay and Win Scheme” customers are encouraged to contact TPCODL at 1912 or 1800-345-7122. TPCODL extends a warm invitation to all customers to participate in this scheme running throughout March 2024 offering them the chance to win a brand new mobile phone and other exciting prizes.