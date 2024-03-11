Tata Steel Hosts Session on Challenges and Way Forward for Mining Industry

Bhubaneswar, March 11, 2024: Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) hosted a technical session on “Challenges and way forward for the Indian mining industry” for the Mining Engineers Association of India (MEAI), Bhubaneswar – Sukinda Chapter here at a city hotel. The event brought together industry leaders, experts, and professionals to foster dialogue and exchange insights crucial to the sectors growth.

Aimed at delving into challenges faced by the Indian mining industry and charting a path forward, the session highlighted the pressing issues impacting the mining landscape in the country. The participants engaged in thought-provoking discussions, sharing innovative solutions and strategies to navigate the complexities of the sector.

Chairing the session, S.N. Mathur, President, MEAI, expressed that MEAI has been committed to foster collaboration and find solutions for the challenges faced by the Indian mining industry. He added that the premier professional body representing mining engineers, geologists and allied professionals across the country aims to propel the Indian mining industry forward towards a sustainable and prosperous future.

Attending the session, Pankaj Satija, Chairman (MEAI), Bhubaneswar – Sukinda Chapter and Executive-In-charge, FAMD, Tata Steel, said, “MEAI is committed to improve mine safety by sharing best practices, promoting ethical practices, and contributing to the socio-economic development of the region. It remains dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and expertise of mining professionals and promote the responsible development of the mining industry.”

The event was graced by office bearers of the Chapter like Sudhanshu Patni, Vice Chairman, Shambhu Nath Jha, Secretary, R.S. Raghuwanshi, joint secretary-cum-treasurer, eminent mining engineers like A.B. Panigrahy, R.N. Praharaj, M Muthukumari, Sivaram, Amit Dubey, Devraj Tiwari, Niladri Bhattacharjee and other leaders in the sector.